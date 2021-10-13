Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco Sells 1,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

