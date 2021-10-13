BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 419,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 107,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

