Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBT. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

