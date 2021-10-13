Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $181,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

