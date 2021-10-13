Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $16,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at $663,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1,363.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

