Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,198 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Insmed were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 675.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth $147,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.