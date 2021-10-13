Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of BioLife Solutions worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BLFS opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.94, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Cowen raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $263,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,702 shares of company stock valued at $11,198,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

