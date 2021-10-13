SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 38,042 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,042 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

KOS opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

