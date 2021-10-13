Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $91,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

