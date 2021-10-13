Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Henry Schein worth $90,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,121,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $83.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

