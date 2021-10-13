NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Down 2.9%

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.11 and last traded at $57.18. Approximately 2,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

