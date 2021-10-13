First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,335,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $89,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

