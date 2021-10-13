MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of MasTec worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec stock opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

