Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,772 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

