Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,825,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $204.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.52 and a 200-day moving average of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,699 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

