Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,383 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,383 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of IAA worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IAA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,222,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in IAA by 87.9% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after purchasing an additional 495,799 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,056,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,469,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,166,000 after buying an additional 439,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after buying an additional 419,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

