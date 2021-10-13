Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

THRM stock opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

