GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.41.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

