Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

BTVCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on Britvic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Britvic has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

