State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 3,455 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $209,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD stock opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.00 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.80.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.