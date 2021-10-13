Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.01

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Project Angel Parent LLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

