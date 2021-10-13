State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 23,346 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 86.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

UNM stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.