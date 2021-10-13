Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 236,069 shares.The stock last traded at $12.36 and had previously closed at $12.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.08.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 322,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 185,043 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,452,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

