TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.17

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 28694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

