94,180 Shares in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.66% of Global X Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POTX. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $547,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of POTX stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.