Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 627.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion and a PE ratio of -63.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $762,875.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,675.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,225,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,044,803. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

