Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,670,000 after purchasing an additional 325,195 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amdocs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

