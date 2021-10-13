State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 125,000 Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $1,225,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 50.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $11,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $2,056,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE GOEV opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.16.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

