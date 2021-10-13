Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

