8,494 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NI opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

