Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 5.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 44,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,317,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

