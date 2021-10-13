AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Down 3.7%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 19,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,667,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AppHarvest by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

