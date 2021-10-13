iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce $83.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.74 million to $83.82 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $71.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $323.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.40 million to $324.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $357.73 million, with estimates ranging from $344.18 million to $371.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

