iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.36 Million

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce $83.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.74 million to $83.82 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $71.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $323.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.40 million to $324.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $357.73 million, with estimates ranging from $344.18 million to $371.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.