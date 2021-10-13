Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.97. Sunrun reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Sunrun stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

