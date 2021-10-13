Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Up 977.1% in September

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 977.1% from the September 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 23.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DBGI opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02. Digital Brands Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Brands Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

