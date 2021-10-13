Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Up 977.1% in September

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 977.1% from the September 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 23.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
DBGI opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02. Digital Brands Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Digital Brands Group Company Profile
Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.
