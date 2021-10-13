Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,272 ($16.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,228.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Jet2 has a 12 month low of GBX 755.50 ($9.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.