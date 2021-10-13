Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €138.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €131.27 ($154.43).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €113.24 ($133.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €108.42. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

