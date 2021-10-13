Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Declines By 71.4%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dune Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Dune Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUNE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

