Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $238,000 Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

NYSE FBP opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.