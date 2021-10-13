Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $263,000 Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,872 shares of company stock worth $2,723,420 over the last 90 days.

HAYW stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

