Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,917 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,496,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

BOX stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

