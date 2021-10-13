Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 7.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VG opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.30, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

