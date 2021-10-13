OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 108,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 83,808 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 231,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

