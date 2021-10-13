Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,024,000 after buying an additional 844,980 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

