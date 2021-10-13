Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,595 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $355,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

OLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.