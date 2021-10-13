Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REZ opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29.

