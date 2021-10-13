Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $24,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after buying an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,271,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after buying an additional 139,041 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

