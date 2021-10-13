Sean K. Duncan Sells 4,800 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sean K. Duncan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.21, for a total value of C$231,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,280 shares in the company, valued at C$5,509,438.80.

TSE CNQ opened at C$49.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$50.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1300001 EPS for the current year.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.98.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

