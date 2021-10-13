Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,909 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 535,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WW International were worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WW International by 6.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WW International by 3,181.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after buying an additional 67,780 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of WW International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the period.

WW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. WW International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

