Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Anthony Cherbak Sells 30,000 Shares

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RGP opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $588.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

